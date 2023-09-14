Mushfiqur Rahim to Miss Super Four Clash Against India

Bangladesh's star batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, will be absent from the crucial Asia Cup Super Four encounter against India on Friday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has extended his leave to be with his wife and newborn child.

Jalal Yunus, the Chairman of BCB Cricket Operations, stated that Mushfiqur's wife is still in the recovery phase and he wishes to stand by her side.

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time,” Jalal said. “We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game.”

Initially, Mushfiqur, who returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the match against India. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh has faced defeats in both of their Super Four matches thus far. In the group stage, they suffered a loss against Sri Lanka but secured victories against Afghanistan, securing a spot in the Super Four.

They, however, failed to impress in the Super Four stage of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup.

