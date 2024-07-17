Muslim community should be united against Gaza genocide: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called on the Muslim community to be united against the genocide in Gaza carried out by Israel.

"This (Genocide in Gaza) is not expected. We all should be united against the genocide in Gaza," she said.

The premier made the remarks when Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy paid a courtesy call on her at her office here.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

According to Moon, the prime minister reiterated Bangladesh's stance against the war.

She requested all to channelise the fund used for producing arms and in the war for the welfare of the mankind particularly for women and children.



"It is more effective to relocate the fund used for producing arms and in the wars to the welfare of the mankind," she said.

The prime minister said she always raised voice against the genocide in Gaza wherever she had gone.

Sheikh Hasina said the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Egypt didn’t flourish as per the expectations despite having potentials.

The total trade volume between Bangladesh and Egypt was USD 180.6 million (Export USD 30.1 million and Import USD 150.5 million) in 2022-23 fiscal, she said.

To this end, she also said collaboration in the fields of agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism and education can be beneficial for both the countries.

The Egyptian ambassador said the Muslim Ummah should be more united against the genocide in Palestine.

He highly appreciated the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"A leader like you is needed not only in Bangladesh, but also in the whole world," he said.

Fahmy mentioned that the Grand Imam of Egypt, whose rank is equivalent to the level of Prime Minister according to the constitution of Egypt, wanted to visit Bangladesh.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is waiting to welcome him.

The Egyptian ambassador also expressed his country's interest in increasing trade and business between the two countries.

He mentioned that the friendly relation of Bangladesh with all other countries is also appreciable.

He also recalled the friendship between Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former Egyptian Prime Minister Anwar Sadaat.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present at the meeting.source: bss