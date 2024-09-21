Nahid denies claims of internet shutdown in Chittagong Hill Tracts - Dainikshiksha

Nahid denies claims of internet shutdown in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Posts, telecommunication and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam on Saturday said internet was not shut down by the government in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

‘There were isolated instances of temporary internet disruption which was exaggerated as internet shutdown. No such instruction was given. There is no evidence that internet was suspended in Chittagong hill tracts or any other place for a long time,’ he said.

He came up with the remarks responding to a question from reporters during a visit to a flood-affected area in Andharmanik in Feni district.

He further mentioned that he had personally spoken with the deputy commissioners and other officials concerned, who confirmed that no long-term internet shutdown had occurred.

He advised individuals making such claims to verify facts with the relevant authorities before spreading misinformation.

Regarding the ongoing challenges in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Nahid Islam highlighted the region’s long-standing internal issues, stressing that these problems must be solved domestically.

He mentioned that several advisers were scheduled to visit the area on Saturday.

Nahid also urged people to remain vigilant as various efforts are being made to destabilise the country.source: newage

