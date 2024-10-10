Nahid for practicing moral teachings of religion in personal life - Dainikshiksha

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam today laid special emphasis on practicing teachings of the religion in personal life.

“Religious festivals enhance harmony, compassion, amity and unity in society,” he said while addressing a greetings exchange ceremony organized by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP) at Dhakeshwari National Temple here this evening, on the occasion of the Sharadiya Durga Puja.

Referring to the sacrifices of students and the people to build a discrimination-free society, he said during the July-August uprising, there was no division based on religion.

“People of all faiths participated spontaneously in this uprising,” Nahid said and urged everyone to maintain the unity that has been created through the students-people uprising.

Later, Nahid, also Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser visited puja mandaps at Ramna Kali Mandir and Dhaka University (DU) Jagannath hall and exchanged greetings with the Hindu community people.

While speaking at Ramna Kali Mandir, he said the government is working to ensure safety and security so that everyone must have religious rights to celebrate festivals without any hindrance.

Speaking about the demands, placed by minority people, Nahid said the government is working to fulfill the demands of the minority communities.

source: BSS