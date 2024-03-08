Nation to celebrate Int’l Women's Day Friday - Dainikshiksha

The International Women's Day will be celebrated in the country and elsewhere across the world on Friday with due fervour.

The theme for this year's International Women’s Day is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress', targeting economic disempowerment. However, the campaign theme for the same year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private television channels have lined up special programmes for the day.

The International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8 to celebrate women’s movement and struggle for equality, in the face of deeply entrenched patriarchy.

Marking this day, different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes.

Meanwhile, five women will be awarded for their contributions in different fields on the occasion of the International Women's Day, said State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hossain Rimi.

She said each of the five winners will be given a cheque of Tk 1 lakh, crest, shawl and certificate.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the event to be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 10 am on Friday.

Anar Kali of Mymensingh, Kalyani Minzi of Rajshahi, tea worker Kamali Rabidas of Sylhet, Jahanara Begum of Barguna and Pakhi Datta Hijra of Khulna will be awarded for contributions in their respective fields.source: unb