National Mourning Day being observed

The nation is observing the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today with due respect and solemnity.

Bangabandhu and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.

Apart from Bangabandhu and his wife Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesha Mujib, 26 other people including their family members and relatives were killed that day, according to AL website.

The martyrs included Bangabandhu's eldest son Sheikh Kamal, second son Sheikh Jamal, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Parveen Jamal Rozi, youngest son ten-year-old Sheikh Russell, younger brother Sheikh Abu Nasser, nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani along with his pregnant wife Begum Arju Moni and Bangabandhu's brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat. Bangabandhu's chief security officer Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmad was also killed on the fateful night.

Father of the Nation's two daughters Sheikh Hasina, now Prime Minister, and Sheikh Rehana escaped the planned assassination as they were staying abroad.

To mark the day, the government has chalked out elaborate programmes including keeping the national flag half-mast atop all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 6.30am in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the capital.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force will give an honour guard on the occasion.

A munajat will also be offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, lawmakers, political parties, socio-cultural organizations and government bodies as well as a cross section of people will also pay glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi Road No-32.

Later, the prime minister will also place wreaths at Banani Graveyard on the graves of the family members of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15.

The premier will also lay wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11.45 am. She will also attend a doa-mahfil there.

Later, she will join a milad mahfil at Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital at 5.30pm. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will host a special doa and milad mahfil at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban after Asr prayers.

August 15 is a public holiday in Bangladesh commemorating the massacre of August 15, 1975. Marking the day, educational institutions will arrange different competitions, cultural functions and photo-exhibitions.

National dailies will publish special supplements while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will broadcast various programmes recalling the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu.

Ruling Awami League has also drawn up various programmes including keeping national and party flags at half-mast and hoisting black flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at dawn.

AL leaders and workers will pay glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 here at 6.30am.

Tributes will also be paid to other martyrs of August 15 by placing wreaths at their graves in Banani graveyard at 7.30am. Special prayers will be offered and milad mahfil will also be held there.

A delegation of AL, Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila units of the party will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:00am.

Doa and milad mahfil will also be arranged at mosques across the country, including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayers.

Besides, special prayers will be offered at temples, churches and pagodas across the country to mark the National Mourning Day.

As part of the central programme, special prayers and candlelight vigil will be held at Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-A Senpara, Parbata, Mirpur-10) at one-minute past zero hours on August 15.

Christian community will also arrange special prayers at Holy Rosary Church at Tejgaon here at 9am, Buddhist community at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda here at 10am and Hindu community at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11.30am.

Foods will be distributed among insolvent, orphans and distressed people all over the country. Mohila Awami League will host a doa and milad mahil after Asr prayers at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 32 Dhanmondi.

On August 16, AL will organize a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital at 3.30pm. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion. Source: BSS.