National polls in first week of Jan, schedule in Nov: EC Anisur

Staff Correspondent |

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman today said the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections will be held in the first week of January, 2024 and the schedule will be announced in November next. 

"We want a participatory election. The nation's expectation is also the same," he said while talking to journalists at circuit house here.
 
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Police Super Mohammad Russell Sheikh and District Election Officer Mohammad Ashraful Alam were present.

Anisur Rahman also joined a view-exchange meeting with district administration and election officers at District Election Office here.
 
The EC is expected to stay in the district for two days to provide directives to officials concerned about voter list finalization and other election-related issues.

