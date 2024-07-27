Nationwide mayhem was a conspiracy to destroy economy: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nationwide mayhem was a part of conspiracy to completely cripple the economy to make Bangladesh again a country of beggars.

"It might be their conspiracy to make us again a nation of beggars by crippling the country's economy completely," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks with emotional voice after paying a visit to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) popularly known as Pongu Hospital at Sher-e-Banglanagar here to see the injured people who came under terror attacks during the total shutdown centering the quota reform movement.

She later visited rampaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management and toll plaza of the expressway at Mohakhali here.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, among others, was present at the Setu Bhaban.

Referring to casualties during the nationwide destruction, Sheikh Hasina said, "Everything (dozens of government establishments built to ensure comfort to the people and generate employment) had been gutted into ashes. Today, so many people gave their lives and so many people have become crippled."

The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat clique did such incidents in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2023 and killed a number of people by carrying out widespread violence and arson terrorism.

"Every time police personnel were their targets," she said.

This time, they hanged policemen and an Awami League activist after killing them inhumanly taking advantage of the quota reform movement, she said.



The premier said she repeatedly requested the students to have patience as their desire will be fulfilled by the apex court and the government is also in favour of them.

She questioned why the total shutdown would continue after the apex court issued status-quo on the quota issue that means there was no quota in the government jobs now.

"I don't know why their shutdown isn't stopped despite all of their demands are met," she said.

The premier said she wanted to know from the countrymen who will now shoulder the responsibilities of the casualties and the massive destruction.

She questioned what was her fault?

The premier continued that she has been tirelessly working to change the fate of the people and elevate their living standard.

"But, I seek justice from the countrymen," she said.

The miscreants rampaged through the government establishments which were built to ensure comfort and ease public life alongside making the country developed and prosperous, she added.

The people including the students now have to suffer due to vandalism of metro rail stations, she said.

The premier reiterated that the people have to resist those who caused the sufferings.

About the casualties she said she never wanted that any mother would lose her child as she knew the pain of losing near and dear ones as she lost everything on August 15, 1975.



After visiting the Pongu Hospital, the prime minister reiterated that her government will do everything possible for ensuring proper treatment to the injured during the nationwide mayhem.

She said the government will provide artificial hands and legs to them who lost those in the rampage as they can return to their normal life.

"I will do my best," she added.

During her visit to the Pongu Hospital, she also enquired about the treatment of the injured people.

The prime minister was seen hugging the female relatives of the injured people to console them with giving assurance of extending all sorts of assistance to ensure their proper treatment and their rehabilitation.

Nitor Director Prof. Dr. Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of the treatment of the victims.

Nitor Director Prof. Dr. Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of the treatment of the victims.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, former Health Minister AFM Ruhal Haque, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present.