NBR Chairman refers to Shaheed Abu Sayed as “Bir Sreshtho” - Dainikshiksha

Although there has been no gazette notification in this regard from the government, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan on Saturday called Abu Sayed, who was martyred in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on July 16, “Bir Sreshtho”.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of Rangpur’s Begum Rokeya University's English Department, was the first student killed in police firing in the student movement.

The NBR chairman was speaking at a discussion on changes to bring in direct taxation through Finance Act 2024 at the Multipurpose Hall of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

“At first, I am paying tribute to all the Bir Sreshtho, martyrs and freedom fighters of our great Liberation War; simultaneously paying tribute to all martyrs, especially Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Abu Sayed and other martyrs of the revolution of July 2024 and the uprising of students and people,” he said.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed was the chief guest at the programme while President of Bangladesh Civil Service (Taxation) Association M Lutful Azim presided over the discussion where Secretary General Sheikh Shamim Bulbul delivered the welcome speech.

Tax Policy member AKM Badiul Alam, Tax Admin and Human Resource Management member GM Abul Kalam Kaikobad also spoke at the programme.

The Bir Sreshtho (Most Valiant Hero), is the highest military award of Bangladesh. It was awarded to seven freedom fighters who showed utmost bravery and died in action for their nation.

The other three gallantry awards are called, in decreasing order of importance, Bir Uttom, Bir Bikrom and Bir Protik. All of these titles were introduced immediately after the Liberation War.

The seven Bir Sreshtho of Bangladesh as per the gazette published on December 15, 1973, are:

1. Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman

2. Bir Sreshtho Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir

3. Bir Sreshtho Lance Naik Munshi Abdur Rouf

4. Bir Sreshtho Sepoy Md Mostafa Kamal

5. Bir Sreshtho Sepoy Md Hamidur Rahman

6. Bir Sreshtho Engine Room Artificer Ruhul Amin

7. Bir Sreshtho Lance Naik Noor Mohammad Sheikh

source: unb