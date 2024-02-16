Negligence by school authority put 14 out of 22 examinees out of SSC exam in Mymensingh - Dainikshiksha

Despite paying registration and other fees, a total of 14 out of 22 students of a school could not sit for this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations that began on Thursday in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh.

The incident sparked anger among students, parents and locals.

Holding the school authority responsible for the irreparable loss, they demanded punishments of the accused.

The victims, who already lodged a written complaint to the Upazila Nirbhai Officer in this regard, are students of Mukhi Pallisevak Multipurpose High School under Mashakhali union of the upazila.

According to the complaint, they were regular students of the school and paid their registration and other fees on time.

At that time, the school authorities informed them that the forms had been filled. But on Wednesday, the examinees came to know that their admit cards did not come and even their registrations weren’t made.

In the face of movement, the school authorities assured the examinees that the admit card would come while only 8 out of 22 students finally received the admit cards and sat for the examinations.

Abdul Jalil, father of one of the victims Jihad Al Abid, said, "The school authorities informed me on Tuesday afternoon that my son's form was not filled. Such cheating with students is not acceptable. I demand punishment for those involved in the incident.”

The deprived students also made similar statements saying that they couldn’t accept the loss of a year from their lives due to the cheating of teachers.

Admitting the fault, the school’s ICT teacher Rezaul Huq who was involved with the registration process, expressed sorry for that.

“They (students) could not take part in the exam due to our mistake. We are trying to convince parents and students. Many parents are threatening us in various ways. Since I made a mistake, I would accept any punishment,” he said.

Headmaster Abdul Hannan said that he failed to understand how such a mistake happened in the registration.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Rafiqul Islam said that they first came to know that 22 examinees did not get the admit card. Later 14 of them finally missed the exam and the matter is under investigation.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said, "We have received a complaint from the students. The matter is being seriously investigated.”source: unb