New Delhi shuts schools, bans construction as air pollution reaches worst levels - Dainikshiksha

Authorities in New Delhi have closed schools, suspended construction activities, and banned non-essential trucks from entering the capital as air pollution hit its highest levels of the season on Monday.

Thick, toxic smog engulfed the Indian capital, home to over 33 million residents, pushing air quality into the "severe" category, according to SAFAR, the country's leading environmental agency. The agency measures particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into the lungs, worsening respiratory health.

Monuments and high-rise buildings in the city were hidden under a blanket of haze, while visibility dropped to dangerous levels, causing delays at airports. In several parts of New Delhi, pollution levels were more than 50 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended safety limit.

Experts predict the poor air quality will persist throughout the week.

Each winter, air pollution levels in northern India soar, particularly due to the burning of crop residue by farmers. This practice coincides with colder temperatures that trap smoke in the atmosphere, which is then carried into urban areas. Auto emissions, industrial pollutants, and the burning of coal also contribute to the rising pollution levels.

In response to the worsening air quality, authorities have shifted classes for all grades, except for grades 10 and 12, to online formats. Non-essential trucks have been banned, while older diesel vehicles are prohibited from entering the city. All construction activities have been halted, and residents, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, have been advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Farmers in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state contributed to the pollution over the weekend by burning fields, releasing large clouds of smoke that were likely blown into New Delhi and surrounding areas. Despite the hazardous air, many residents continued their daily routines, including morning walks at the popular Lodhi Garden.

The deteriorating air quality has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many residents complaining of headaches, coughing, and describing the city as a “gas chamber” or “apocalyptic.” Many have called on the authorities to tackle the root causes of the pollution. Studies estimate that more than a million people in India die annually from diseases linked to air pollution.

While New Delhi authorities have implemented similar emergency measures in the past, including using water sprinklers and anti-smog guns, critics argue that these actions only address the symptoms of the pollution rather than offering a long-term solution to the root causes of the crisis.

source: UNB