12 mothers honoured with ‘Garabinee Maa’ award | Medical News

Presided over by Universal Medical College Hospital chairperson Priti Chakraborty, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital, delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Universal Medical College and Hospital honoured 12 mothers with the Garabinee Maa–2025 award at the RAOWA Convention Centre of Mohakhali in Dhaka on Sunday.

Ministry of Shipping adviser M Sakhawat Hussain was present as chief guest while Directorate of Health Education director general Professor Nazmul Hossain was present as special guest at the event, which was organised on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, said a press release.

The award-winners are Monowara Begum, mother of National Skill Development Authority executive chairman Nasrin Afroz; Rezia Begum, mother of Brahmanbaria Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-2 judge Mohammad Rezaul Karim;

Rezia Khatun, mother of Dhaka University international relations department teacher and University Grants Commission member Professor Mohammad Tanzim Uddin Khan; Ayesha Akhter, mother of Bangladesh Bank executive director Husne Ara Shikha; Farida Afroza, mother of Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Kazi Nusrat Edib Luna; Razia Quader, mother of laparoscopic surgeon Professor Sardar A Naeem; Hajera Begum, mother of engineer AKM Saiful Bari; Razia Khatun, mother of Banglavision deputy head of news Mahfuzur Rahman; Lutfunnahar Lutfa, mother of singer Dilshad Nahar Konar; Laila Rahman, mother of actress Sumaiya Shimu; Kaniz Fatema, mother of actor Abdun Noor Sajal; and Shail Bala, mother of Barsha Rani Bina.