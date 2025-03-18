128 DU students expelled for attacks on protesters during July movement | University News

On behalf of the administration, a probe committee has been formed with Syndicate member Professor Dr. Tajmeri S A Islam as the head. It also includes the proctor, Sir A. F. Rahman Hall Provost Kazi Mahfuzul Haque Supon, Law Faculty Dean Professor Dr. Mohammad Ikramul Haque, and several others as members. Based on the investigation committee’s report, a final decision will be made regarding those involved.

Dhaka University has temporarily expelled 128 students for their alleged involvement in attacks on protesters on the campus from July 15 to August 5 last year.

This decision was made at a DU Syndicate meeting on Monday based on the report of the fact-finding committee regarding the attacks during the July mass uprising.

DU registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed confirmed this information.

A probe committee has been formed, headed by Syndicate member Professor Dr. Tajmeri S A Islam, to conduct more in-depth investigation regarding the expelled individuals. The committee has been instructed to submit the report as soon as possible.

DU proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed said that the university administration has temporarily expelled the 128 individuals.

On behalf of the administration, a probe committee has been formed with Syndicate member Professor Dr. Tajmeri S A Islam as the head. It also includes the proctor, Sir A. F. Rahman Hall Provost Kazi Mahfuzul Haque Supon, Law Faculty Dean Professor Dr. Mohammad Ikramul Haque, and several others as members. Based on the investigation committee’s report, a final decision will be made regarding those involved.

The proctor further mentioned that no concrete decision has been made regarding the disclosure of the 500-page fact-finding committee report. Additionally, a separate committee is working on teachers' involvement in the July mass uprising.

Source: UNB