15th DU Undergrad Math Olympiad concluded | University News

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Mamun Ahmed attended the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed awards to the winners. Science Faculty Dean Prof Abdus Salam was present as a special guest.

The grand finale of the 15th Undergraduate Math Olympiad-2024 was held today at Dhaka University's (DU) AF Mujibur Rahman Mathematics Building.

The event brought together top undergraduate math talents from across the country.

The day-long event was inaugurated by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, who also led a vibrant procession across the campus to mark the occasion.

"Mathematics sharpens our thinking and reasoning. It has a language of its own, and to master it, continuous practice is essential," said Prof Khan, emphasizing the significance of mathematics in intellectual development.

He also highlighted how such Olympiads foster national unity by bringing together creative young minds from various regions.

The inaugural session was presided over by DU applied mathematics department chairman Prof Muhammad Ferdous.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Prof Sayema Haque Bidisha, Bangladesh Mathematics Association President and Pirojpur Science and Technology University Vice Chancellor Prof Md. Shahidul Islam, Begum Rokeya University Vice Chancellor Prof Md. Shawkat Ali, AF Mujibur Rahman Foundation Trustee M. Nurul Alam and Convener of the Olympiad Prof Md. Monirul Alam Sarkar were special guests at the inaugural session.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof Mamun Ahmed attended the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed awards to the winners. Science Faculty Dean Prof Abdus Salam was present as a special guest.

A total of 83 undergraduate students who qualified through regional competitions from the two Dhaka city corporations and six divisions participated in the final round.

The ten winners of the final round are Fawzia Afia Islam and Md. Sabuj Rana Sohag of Dhaka University, Md. Jim Mim Siddique Soudh, Anindya Biswas, Tahjib Hossain Khan, Md. Asharul Islam Fahim and Fahim Muhtamim of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Md. Golam Musabbir Joy of Brac University, Ahnaf Marjuk of Islamic University of Technology and Md. Sumon of Rajshahi University.