1,81,904 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi | Exams News

1,81,904 students to appear in SSC exams in Rajshahi

examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE),Rajshahi this year. They will appear in the public examinations from 2,687 institutions in 269

A total of 1,81,904 students, including 87,294 girls, are going to appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC)

centres in all eight districts under Rajshahi Board scheduled to be held from

April 10 like other education boards in the country.

Professor Ariful Islam, controller of Examinations of the Board, said they have taken all sorts of necessary preparations for holding the examinations successfully.

Vigilance teams were formed side by side with the respective district and

upazila administrations for peaceful examinations.

Prof Islam said 1,92,170 students, including 1,00,167 girls, had registered

but 1,63,070 of them, including 80,772 girls, applied for taking part in the

examination, meaning that 29,100 students, including 19,395 girls, remained

dropout under the board this year.

Meanwhile, BISE, Rajshahi authority has held a view-sharing meeting with

centre-secretaries at the conference hall of Rajshahi Central Jail here on

Thursday for holding the public examinations peacefully and successfully.

Chaired by Board Chairman Prof ANM Mofakkharul Islam, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Secretary Prof Shamim Ara Chowdhury, Controller

of Examinations Prof Ariful Islam and School Inspector Ziaul Haque.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mofakkharul Islam urged the centre-secretaries to perform their respective duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for making the examinations a total success.

He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those who will befound engaged either in any irregularity or negligence.