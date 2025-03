The newly appointed judges are Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Farah Mahbub, whose tenure began immediately after the oath.

Two High Court justices were sworn in as judges of the Appellate Division on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath-taking ceremony at the Judges' Lounge of the Supreme Court at 10:30 am.

The Ministry of Law issued a notification in this regard on Monday following the President’s approval.