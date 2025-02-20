22 DCs sent on compulsorily retirement | Miscellaneous News

“The officials had served as returning officers in the general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024 which are widely criticised as controversial, unaccepted and day’s voting at night,” he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The government has sent 22 deputy commissioners (DCs) on compulsory retirement due to their roles in the controversial elections held under the previous Awami League government, said Senior Secretary of the Public Administration ministry Md Mokhles Ur Rahman on Thursday.

“The officials had served as returning officers in the general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024 which are widely criticised as controversial, unaccepted and day’s voting at night,” he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

“Those who served as returning officers in these polls played a very negative role. None of them protested, resigned, or refused to take part," he added.

He said, “43 DCs have been made officers on special duty (OSD). Those with less than 25 years of service have been made OSD, while those who have served for more than 25 years were sent on compulsory retirement."

Source: UNB