259 meritorious students get stipend in Bagerhat | Miscellaneous News

A total of 259 meritorious students of the district were given stipend and reception here today.

On the occasion, a simple function was arranged this morning at the Zila Parishad Auditorium with Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Bhaskar Debnath Bappi in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamrul Hasan distributed the stipend among the students as the chief guest.

Among others, acting civil surgeon Dr. Habibur Rahman, LGED executive engineer Md. Sharifuzzaman, deputy director of Local Government Department

Dr. Md. Fakrul Hasan, District Education officer S.M. Sayedur Rahman, District Primary Education officer Nasrin Akhter and chief coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Abdul Al Ruman were present at the event.

At the event, 248 meritorious students who obtained GPA-5 in SSC and HSC in9 upazilas of the district were given Taka 5,000 each, while 11 selected studentswho got admission in the Government University Medical College in 2024 weregiven Taka 10,000 each.

