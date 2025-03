27 govt primary schools name changed | School News

A notification detailing these changes, signed by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education's Deputy Secretary (School-2) Rebeka Sultana, was published on the ministry's website on Sunday.

The government has renamed 27 government primary schools that were previously named after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members over the past 15 years.

A notification detailing these changes, signed by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education's Deputy Secretary (School-2) Rebeka Sultana, was published on the ministry's website on Sunday.

The names of 27 schools have been changed as per the 'Government Primary School Naming and Existing Name Change Policy-2023', said the notification.

As per the notification, The name of Bangabandhu government primary school, Sutrapur, Dhaka has been changed to Karkunbari government primary school, Bangabandhu government primary school , Mohammadpur changes to Tajmahal government primary school, 16 no Bangabandhu govt primary school, sadar, Naryanganj renamed as 16no paikpara paschim govt primary school, Panchbaria Hasina Wajed govt primary school , pangsha, Rajbari changes to Panchbaria govt Primary school, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University govt primary school, Sadar, Gazipur changes to Gazipur Agricultural University govt primary school.

Similarly, the name of Char Sathraj Sheikh Russel govt primary school, Bakerganj, Barishal changes to Char Sathraj govt primary school, Pashim Pirojpur Bangabandhu govt primary school, Sadar, Pirojpur changes as Pashim Pirojpur govt primary school, Sheikh Russel govt primary school, Dhamairhat, Naogaon changes as Jagathnagar govt primary school, sheikh Russel govt primary school,Patnitola, Naogaon has been made as Nadour govt primary school.

On the other hand, Dr MA Wajed Mia govt primary school, Pirganj, Rangpur changes to Subarnapukur govt primary school, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa govt primary school, phulpur, Mymensingh changes to Nayapara govt primary school, Bangabandhu govt primary school , Muktagacha, Mymensingh changes to Bhaluk Chapar govt primary school, Sheikh Russel govt primary school, Kulaura, Moulvibazar changes to Kulaura govt primary school, Dolopara Sheikh Russel govt primary school , Sadar Panchagarh changes to Rajmahal govt primary school, Bangabandhu govt primary school Dhaganbhuiyan, Feni renames as Pashim Kalmullyapur govt primary school.

Additionally , Mujib Russel Bidhyapith govt primary school, Jajira, Shariatpur changes as Hariasha govt primary school, Nitarkandi Bangabandhu govt primary school, Bajitpur, Kishorganj changes to Nitarkandi govt primary school, Bangabandhu govt primary school, sadar, Kishorganj changes to Battris govt primary school , Jatir Janak Bangabandhu govt primary school , Gopalpur, Tangail has been changed as Dakshin Sonamui govt primary school. Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Char Mohail Government Primary School, Gopalpur, Tangail is now Char Mohail Government Primary School; Desh Ratna Sheikh Hasina Government Primary School, Gopalpur, Tangail has been renamed Lakshmipur Dogabil Government Primary School; Sheikh Rehana Government Primary School, Gopalpur, Tangail is now Chatutia Madhyapara Government Primary School; Sheikh Russel Azgara Government Primary School, Gopalpur, Tangail has been changed to Azgara Madhyapara Government Primary School; Bangabandhu Bridge East Rehabilitation Government Primary School, Bhuapur, Tangail is now Jamuna Bridge Rehabilitation Government Primary School; and Bangabandhu Government Primary School, Sadar, Khulna has been renamed Khalishpur Bangabasi Government Primary School.