2nd Convocation of BUFT held, 2731 students get degree | University News

A total of 2,731 students who graduated from various programs of the university were conferred degrees at the convocation. Based on the highest CGPA, 7 students from the Faculty of Textile Engineering and 1 student from the Faculty of Apparel Studies received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

The 2nd Convocation of the BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) was held on Saturday (February 8). The convocation was held at Bangladesh–China Friendship Exhibition Center (BCFEC).

As the representative of the President and Chancellor of BUFT, Adilur Rahman Khan, Adviser, Ministry of Industries and Ministry of Housing & Public Works, conferred the degrees upon the graduating students.

Kihak Sung, Chairman of Youngone Corporation and a renowned industrialist delivered the convocation speech while Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BUFT and Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan, Acting Vice Chancellor spoke on the occasion. Among others, Md. Moshiul Azam (Shajal), and Mohammed Nasir, both members of BoT were present as the Special Guests. Mohammad Imtiaj, Director of the Department of Public Relations conducted the program.

Additionally, 4 students from the Faculty of Textile Engineering and 1 student from the Faculty of Apparel Studies were awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal. The Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal was presented to 4 students from the Faculty of Textile Engineering, 3 students from the Faculty of Apparel Studies, 2 students from the Faculty of Fashion Studies, and 2 students from the Faculty of Business Studies. Faria Afrin from the TE program delivered the valedictory speech.

Members of Academic Council and Syndicate, Vice Chancellors of different universities, government & corporate high officials, teachers & officials of BUFT and guardians were also present in the ceremony. Following the formal proceedings, a cultural program and fashion show were held, featuring performances by BUFT students along with Tahsan and the band.