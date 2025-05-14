3-day science and technology fair begins in Meherpur | College News

3-day science and technology fair begins in Meherpur

A three-day 46th National Science and Technology Week and Science Fair began on the premises of Meherpur Kabi Nazrul Shiksha Manzil today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sajjad delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony.

Meherpur Government College Principal Professor Dr. AKM Nazrul Kabir, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Khairul Islam, District Education Officer Hazrat Ali, Kabi Nazrul Shiksha Manzil Headmaster Sanjida Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

District Administration Assistant Commissioner Nasrin Sultana conducted the event.

A total of 23 stalls have been set up in two groups at the fair ground.

Among them, Meherpur Government College, Meherpur Government Women's College, Adarsh ??Women's College Mujibnagar, Gangni Government Degree College, Mujibnagar Government Degree College, Sandhani School and College, Meherpur Government Technical School and College, Mujibnagar Government Technical School and College in the senior group.

Meherpur Government Boys' High School, Meherpur Government Girls' High School, Meherpur Genius Laboratory School and College, Sandhani School and College, Sahebnagar Secondary School, Garadob Secondary School, Gangni Pilot School and College, JBC Science Club, Shibpur Adarsh ??Secondary School, Mujibnagar Government Secondary School,

Source : BSS