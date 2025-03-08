36 members of banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir arrested | Miscellaneous News

36 members of banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir arrested

Dhaka, March 8, 2025: At least 36 members of the outlawed Hizb-ut Tahrir group have been arrested in the country since Friday.

They include Saiful Islam, a key organiser of the group, which was banned in 2009 for an anti-state campaign.

Police have launched a nationwide search for the members of the group who took part in the banned rally outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka.36 members of banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir arrested

"We are analysing the video footage of the rally. We have identified many members of HT, and they will be arrested for joining a political program of a banned organisation," Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said.

Police have filed several cases under anti-terrorism laws against the members of the group.