36 members of banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir arrested | Miscellaneous News

They include Saiful Islam, a key organiser of the group, which was banned in 2009 for an anti-state campaign.

Dhaka, March 8, 2025: At least 36 members of the outlawed Hizb-ut Tahrir group have been arrested in the country since Friday.

They include Saiful Islam, a key organiser of the group, which was banned in 2009 for an anti-state campaign.

Police have launched a nationwide search for the members of the group who took part in the banned rally outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka.

"We are analysing the video footage of the rally. We have identified many members of HT, and they will be arrested for joining a political program of a banned organisation," Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said.

Police have filed several cases under anti-terrorism laws against the members of the group.