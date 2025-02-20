450 investigators participate PBI-bKash workshops | Miscellaneous News

These workshops discussed in detail how to use the information to identify the criminal gangs and bring them to justice. The workshops cover topic such as how investigating officers can use advent technology to track down lost money of the customers; prevent criminal activities like kidnapping through digital transaction monitoring; and how to easily communicate with bKash officials for investigation purposes. In addition, the workshops shed light on what immediate steps can be taken when a criminal incident occurs.

To ensure more security of the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) sector and combat its misuse in criminal activities, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and bKash have jointly conducted a series of training workshops nationwide. A total of 450 Investigation Officers from 42 PBI district offices participated in 14 workshops under this initiative.

The closing ceremony of the workshops ‘Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services’ was held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at a convention centre in the capital. PBI Chief Additional IGP Md. Mustafa Kamal was present as chief guest. Special guests included Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), former Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police and Advisor to bKash Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman and EVP & HoD, External Affairs of bKash Major A. K. M. Monirul Karim (retd), said a press release on Thursday.

During the ceremony, PBI Chief Additional IGP Md. Mustafa Kamal stated, ‘Over the past few months, bKash has conducted these workshops at several PBI offices. I am confident that these 450 investigating officers have gained enhanced expertise in MFS-related investigations. Furthermore, communication between our two organisations will be smoother and more effective in conducting investigations. We look forward to the continuation of these workshops.’

Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd) said, ‘The presence of money attracts those driven by greed, leading to financial crimes. However, through concerted efforts of identifying these crimes, implementing appropriate measures, and taking necessary actions, we can potentially mitigate these issues.’

The trackable nature of digital transactions empowers investigators from the Police, DB, CID, and PBI to effectively combat crime. bKash reinforces this capability through its "Investigation and Prevention of Misuse of Mobile Financial Services" workshops, held regularly for law enforcement personnel since 2017. To date, nearly three thousand officials from various law enforcement bodies have benefited from these sessions held across the country.