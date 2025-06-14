5 dead, 15 injured in Dinajpur road crash | Miscellaneous News

He said the identities of the deceased were not immediately known.

Five people were killed and at least 15 injured when a Dhaka-bound bus crashed into a mango-laden truck parked in Nurjahanpur area of Ghoraghat upazila early Friday.

The accident occurred around 4:20 am on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway, said Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Nazmul Haque.

According to the OC, several trucks carrying mangoes were parked at the location.

The bus of Nabil Paribahan, travelling from Panchagarh to Dhaka, lost control and slammed into one of the trucks, he said.

Police and fire service teams rushed to the scene upon receiving information and rescued the injured.

The 15 injured were admitted to a local hospital, the OC added.