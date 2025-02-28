6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Kathmandu | Miscellaneous News

6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, early Friday morning.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, early Friday morning. However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the tremor was recorded at 2:51 am along the Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, about 65 km east of Kathmandu. The quake was felt across Kathmandu Valley and its surrounding areas.

Nepal is situated in one of the most seismically active zones (Seismic Zones IV and V), making it highly susceptible to earthquakes. The most devastating quake in the country’s history occurred in 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake claimed over 9,000 lives and destroyed more than a million structures.

Source:UNB