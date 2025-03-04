6,531 selected assistant teachers to join workstations within March 12 | School News

The appointed teachers will have to join their respective district primary education offices by March 12, said the letter.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has granted administrative approval for the appointment, joining, and posting of 6,531 selected candidates as assistant teachers in government primary schools across Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

The information was revealed in an official letter signed by Deputy Secretary (School-2) of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Rebeka Sultana on Monday.

According to the letter, under the Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 for revenue-funded government primary schools, appointment letters will be issued on March 4 for the selected 6,531 candidates of the third group (Dhaka-Chattogram division), who have completed their medical tests and submitted the required documents.

Additionally, the police verification form, filled out by the candidates, will be sent to the Superintendent of Police (SB) or the authority concerned for verification on March 13. The posting orders will also be issued on the same day.

If any initially selected candidate does not receive the appointment letter, fails to join the district office, or does not report to the assigned school, the relevant authorities must send the list, including reasons and opinions, to the Primary Education Directorate by March 20.

Source : BSS