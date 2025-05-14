6th interfaith harmony debate festival ends at DU | University News

Renowned writer and river researcher Sheikh Rokon delivered keynote paper titled "River and Religion in Evolution of Civilization", with History Department Associate Professor Dr. Shahidul Hasan participating in discussion.

The sixth edition of Dhaka University's (DU) Interfaith Harmony Debate Festival ended on Tuesday at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium, marking celebration of 'World Interfaith Harmony Week'.

Chaired by World Religions Debating Club President Asma Sultana Liza, it was also addressed by Department chairperson Professor Dr. Md. Abu Sayeem, Centre for Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue Director Professor Dr. Mohammad Elias, club moderator Md. Didarul Islam, Dhaka University Debating Society (DUDS) President Jubayer Hossain, DUDS General Secretary Ragib Anjum and Creative Business Group Chief Operating Officer Zia Uddin Mahmud.

Club General Secretary Nuruddin Muhammad conducted proceedings.

Adviser Farida Akhter stressed the importance of debate practice, saying, "Students must engage more in debate to guide society in right direction."

She pointed out deep links between rivers and Bangladeshi culture, calling for collective efforts to preserve rivers, nature, environment and biodiversity.

Pro-VC Bidisha emphasised debate's crucial role in developing interpersonal communication and critical thinking skills, noting profound connections between rivers, religion, nature and humanity.

"July Uprising succeeded through participation of people from all religious and ethnic backgrounds, strengthening our religious and social unity," she highlighted, urging youth to maintain this harmony while building reason-based, humane society.

Source : BSS