The government has approved a nine-day holiday for its employees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Council of Advisers, led by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, granted the extended holiday during a meeting on Thursday, a participating member told UNB.

The holiday will run from March 28 to April 5 (Saturday).