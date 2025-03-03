A fugitive party trying to destablise Bangladesh: Dr Yunus tells BBC Bangla | interim government News

Dr Yunus said this when the interviewer asked him whether there is any possibility of independence and sovereignty being at risk citing the Army Chief’s recent statement that Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty could be threatened if everyone cannot work together.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has said a fugitive party is making every effort to unsettle Bangladesh.

“This risk always exists. A fugitive party has left the country, or its leadership is no longer here. They are making every effort to destabilise the situation. So, this threat is constant—it exists at every moment, in every place. It is always there,” he told BBC Bangla in an interview published on Monday.

Replying to another question whether he is referring to the ousted Awami League as the threat, Dr Yunus said, “Absolutely! That is obvious! They are frequently making announcements, giving speeches, addressing the public. We all hear it. People are getting agitated.”

“They are making public addresses, calling on people to rise, to take action. They are announcing programs—hartals, protests and so on.”

“How do you think people will interpret this? Do you think everything will settle down peacefully just like that?” asked the Chief Adviser.

Source: UNB