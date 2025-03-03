Abrar Fahad to be awarded Swadhinata Padak posthumously | Miscellaneous News

Abrar Fahad, a student of electrical and electronic engineering at Buet, was brutally murdered in 2019, sparking national outrage. His death became a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice in the country.

Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) who was brutally murdered in 2019, will be posthumously awarded the Swadhinata Padak 2024 (Independence Award), Bangladesh's highest civilian honour.

The recognition honours his courage in standing against injustice and his enduring influence on the nation's fight for justice and free thought.

The news was shared today through a Facebook post from the verified account of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In his post, he wrote, "A symbol of courage to stand against injustice, an image of free thinking - Abrar Fahad. The Independence Award 2024 is the recognition of his sacrifice. His ideals enlighten us, inspiring us to move forward in the path of justice. The nation will not forget you, Abrar."

Abrar Fahad, a student of electrical and electronic engineering at Buet, was brutally murdered in 2019, sparking national outrage. His death became a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice in the country.

The Swadhinata Padak is awarded annually by the Government of Bangladesh to individuals and institutions for outstanding contributions to various fields.