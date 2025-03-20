Abrar for developing science-based education in country | interim government News

The education adviser said, "All institutions of our country run on public money. Public resources should be utilized properly."

Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar today called for developing a science-based and modern technology-based education system in the country.

He made the call while speaking at a seminar titled 'Past, Present and Future of Madrasah Education in Bangladesh' at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) here as the chief guest.

The education adviser said, "All institutions of our country run on public money. Public resources should be utilized properly."

He underscored the need for holding discussions with the stakeholders to determine the sectors on which the education ministry can spend money on priority basis.

He stressed on revamping the madrasah education centering the demands of students, teachers and administration, if needed.

Remembering the July-August mass uprising, he said people have got a new opportunity to build the country with responsibilities and compassion through this student movement.

Abrar said, "We pay our deepest respect to all those who have been martyred in every democratic movement since the formation of our Bangladesh and to all those who have been martyred and injured in the mass uprising of 2024."

He also recalled the role of madrasah students to every democratic movement, including the 2024 mass uprising, since the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857.

He called for creating a suitable environment for youths so that they can develop themselves by applying their talents and abilities in their own way freely.

Secretary of the Technical and Madrasa Education Division Dr K M Kabirul Islam presided over the seminar while Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Siddique Zobair attended it as special guest.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh Professor Dr Salimullah Khan, Dhaka University Professor Dr ABM Siddiqur Rahman Nizami and Director (education) of Madrasa Darur Rashad Maulana Mohammad Liaqat Ali attended it, among others.

Source: BSS