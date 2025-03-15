Abrar murder: HC to deliver verdict tomorrow | Miscellaneous News

On February 24 the same bench kept the death references (trial court documents for confirmation of death sentences), and the appeals, filed by the convictsin the cases, as curia advisari vult (meaning the verdict will be delivered any day), after concluding hearing on those matters.

The High Court is set to deliver its verdict tomorrow on the death references and appeals of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case.

The death references and appeals have been included as item No. 1 in tomorrow's cause list of the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain for judgement.

On February 24 the same bench kept the death references (trial court documents for confirmation of death sentences), and the appeals, filed by the convictsin the cases, as curia advisari vult (meaning the verdict will be delivered any day), after concluding hearing on those matters.

On October 7, 2019, Abrar, a second-year student, was beaten to death by a group of Chhatra League activists in a dormitory.

A Dhaka court on December 8, 2021, sentenced 20 BUET students to death for their direct involvement in the murder.

The court also sentenced five other students to life imprisonment in the case. The documents of the case reached the HC on January 6, 2022, as death reference to examine the lower court's verdict. The HC bench began the hearing on the case on November 28 last year.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Deputy Attorney Generals Jasim Sarker, Khandaker Bahar Rumi, Nur Muhammad Azmi and Rasel Ahmed, and Assistant Attorney Generals Abdul Jabbar Jewel, Laboni Akhter, Tanvir Prodhan and Sumaiya Binte Aziz appeared for the state while lawyers SM Shahjahan, Azizur Rahman Dulu, Masud Hasan Chowdhury and Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the accused during hearing on the death reference and appeals.