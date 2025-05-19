Academic activities stalled for 89 days at KUET | University News

On Sunday at an emergency meeting, the teachers also decided to boycott all administrative work except the activities of the disciplinary committee from today.

The impasse in the academic activities in the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology is likely to linger as the teachers on Sunday vowed to continue their boycott of the classes and other academic activities protesting at the assaults on them.

They also demanded action from the university authorities against the assaulters by 12:00 noon today, warning that or else they would lay siege to the vice-chancellor’s office.

The KUET students started demonstrations on the campus from April 15, demanding the removal of the then vice-chancellor over allegations of failing to ensure student safety and protesting at temporary expulsion of 37 students.

The classes were scheduled to resume on May 4, but the teachers refused to conduct classes, demanding punishment of all those involved in assaulting them.

KUET teachers association president Professor Md Shahidul Islam told New Age on Sunday that they held their urgent meeting as the university authorities failed to meet their demands by May 15.