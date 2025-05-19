Actress Nusrat Faria lands in jail | Miscellaneous News

Sub-Inspector Billal Bhuiyan, the investigation officer of the case, appealed to the court to keep her in jail while defence lawyers submitted a petition seeking bail.

A Dhaka court on Monday sent popular actress Nusrat Faria to jail in connection with an attempted murder case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Naznin Akter sent Faria to jail after she was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in the morning.

Sub-Inspector Billal Bhuiyan, the investigation officer of the case, appealed to the court to keep her in jail while defence lawyers submitted a petition seeking bail.

Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Omar Faruk Faruki opposed the bail plea during the hearing.

The court also set May 22 for the hearing on her bail plea.

Nusrat Faria was detained by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday while attempting to leave for Thailand.

Later, she was handed over to Bhatara police station who then took her to the Detective Branch (DB) office for further questioning.

According to the case statement, Nusrat Faria, along with actors Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Zayed Khan and 12 others, were accused in an attempted murder case filed during an anti-discrimination movement in Bhatara area.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 283 others were also named in the same case.

The case was filed on April 29 at Bhatara police station, a day after a court ordered police to register it.

Nusrat Faria was accused in the case for allegedly financing Awami League, which the complainant claims took a stance against the anti-discrimination movement.

Nusrat Faria began her career as a radio jockey before moving on to television hosting in 2013. She also acted in a few dramas.

She made her silver screen debut in 2015 with Aashiqui, a Bangladesh-India joint production that earned widespread attention.

Since then, she has appeared in nearly 20 films in Dhallywood and Tollywood.