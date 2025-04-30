Aid passage to Rakhine: ‘Govt can’t decide unilaterally’ | Miscellaneous News

The BNP has expressed strong resentment over no visible steps from the government to engage the political parties in discussions over the issue.

BNP and several other parties have voiced concern over reported developments regarding a UN-backed humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's war-torn Rakhine State, calling it a potential threat to national sovereignty and regional security.

The BNP has expressed strong resentment over no visible steps from the government to engage the political parties in discussions over the issue.

Leftist and Islamist parties and platforms also opposed the move to establish a corridor, questioning the West's interests in the Rohingya refugee issue. Such a corridor may become a threat to national security, they warned.

The BNP standing committee met at its chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday night. Party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting virtually from London.

At the meeting, it was decided that all standing committee members would make specific recommendations on the issue, detailing their observations.

Each member has been tasked with thoroughly analysing the political, diplomatic, and security implications of the matter to ensure a comprehensive response, said meeting sources.

After gathering the documents, the BNP plans to hold a press conference to present its position to the public. It also decided to consult its allies on this issue.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain on Sunday said that Dhaka agrees in principle with the UN proposal for a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine, but certain conditions must be met for its implementation.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday slammed the interim government for making such a move without consulting the political parties.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said that the government has not held any discussions with the United Nations or any other entity regarding the creation of a "so-called humanitarian corridor" through Bangladesh to Myanmar's Rakhine State.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said, "The foreign affairs adviser spoke on a matter that is directly linked to the country's sovereignty. After his statement, various political parties expressed their positions. But suddenly, the press secretary claimed that no such discussion had taken place.

"It appears as though the government is playing a childish game. A country cannot be governed in this manner."

In a statement issued yesterday, the Communist Party of Bangladesh said the "so-called humanitarian gesture" could have serious consequences.

"An interim government has no authority to make such a policy decision," reads the statement from CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince.

It said the move violated the constitution and could jeopardise the country's independence.

The CPB warned that allowing the corridor would leave Bangladesh's borders exposed.

"The Myanmar junta could exploit the corridor under various pretexts, creating new threats to our security," the statement added.

The CPB also questioned the motivation of Western countries, suggesting their sudden interest in the Rohingya issue was "part of a broader imperialist conspiracy".

"The UN and its allies could have opted for alternatives like Sittwe Port or other coastal routes into Myanmar instead of involving Bangladesh," it said.

Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz condemned the government's "unilateral decision-making" on such a sensitive national issue.

In a statement, he described the corridor as "aligned with the US agenda in the region", warning that it would compromise Bangladesh's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said the government must build a national consensus before taking such a decision.

"This is not merely a humanitarian matter, it is a national security issue," he said, adding, "Such decisions are inappropriate without broad understanding and agreement between all political quarters."

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh's Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque strongly opposed the move.

"Imperialist powers are trying to implement their agenda by using Bangladesh. As a patriotic force, Hefazat-e-Islam does not support this in any way," he said at a press conference yesterday.

He also warned that such decisions could drag Bangladesh into unwanted geopolitical entanglements.