AL must be eradicated, not just banned: Adviser Asif | interim government News

AL must be eradicated, not just banned: Adviser Asif

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan has stated that the Awami League should not only be banned but completely eradicated for carrying out a genocide.

He emphasised that this process should follow legal and social measures, including truth commissions or similar precedents set in other countries.

Source: UNB