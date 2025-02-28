All eyes on Manik Mia Avenue for launch of new political party Friday afternoon | Miscellaneous News

All eyes on Manik Mia Avenue for launch of new political party Friday afternoon

This morning, workers were seen working on the stage. A medical team will be present at the event along with a continuous water supply and special security arrangements for women.

A much talked about new political organisation styled ‘National Citizens' Party (NCP),’ is set to be officially launched Friday afternoon at a rally in Dhaka, in the spirit of the July-August uprising.

Preparations for the stage began on Thursday afternoon at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka with the final touches were still going on Friday morning.

The formal announcement of the party, formed by the National Citizens' Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, is scheduled to be held at 3pm at the designated venue.

Ahead of the event, an extensive setup was underway on the streets and sidewalks in front of the Parliament Complex.

This morning, workers were seen working on the stage. A medical team will be present at the event along with a continuous water supply and special security arrangements for women.

Organisers expect a gathering of over five lakh people at the venue. They obtained permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police and a three-tier security system will be in place.

High profile political figures including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were invited to attend the official launching ceremony, said the organisers.

Sources said that leadership for the positions of Senior Joint Convener and Senior Joint Member Secretary remains undecided due to multiple candidates vying for the roles.

Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, a prominent figure in July movement, has recently resigned as adviser of the interim government to take charge of the new political party.

Source:UNB