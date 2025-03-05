All students to get textbooks by Mar 10, says outgoing education adviser | interim government News

All students to get textbooks by Mar 10, says outgoing education adviser

Wahiduddin also spoke about financial challenges in the education sector, noting that 15 years of deprivation could not be addressed in a single year's budget.

CR Abrar takes charges of education ministry Outgoing Education Adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud has assured that all students will receive their textbooks by March 10, despite initial delays in printing and distribution.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat this morning, Wahiduddin said, "While the new books were supposed to be delivered by February, many students are still waiting."

However, he assured that the issue would be resolved by the new deadline.

Addressing concerns over recent unrest in public and private educational institutions across the country, he said, "It can't be said that the situation has fully returned to normal, but it has improved to some extent."

"It is not possible to allocate all the funds for pensions and welfare benefits within this year's budget. However, the process will begin, and other existing benefits will also be included," he added.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Education Adviser Professor CR Abrar has taken office after being sworn in as an adviser to the interim government.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said in a briefing yesterday that Professor Wahiduddin had long expressed concerns about handling two ministries simultaneously. Given his responsibilities at the planning ministry and his advanced stage in his career, Abrar has been appointed to the advisory council.

Source: The Daily Star