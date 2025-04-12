‘Ananda Shobhajatra’ motifs burnt at DU Fine Arts Faculty | University News

A GD has been filed at Shahbagh Police Station in this connection.

A fire has destroyed several symbolic motifs, including the ‘monstrous face of fascism’ and the ‘dove of peace’, created for the Bengali New Year celebrations organised by the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University.

"The fire is believed to have started between 4:45 am and 5:00 am. It may have occurred while mobile team members on duty had gone to offer Fajr prayers," said DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.

A notice signed by the Dean of the Faculty said, “As part of the preparations for Pahela Baishakh and Bengali New Year 1432, various motifs, including the monstrous face of fascism, were crafted by current and former students for the ‘Borshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’, arranged by the Faculty of Fine Arts.

At approximately 4:50 am, an individual or group is suspected to have set fire to the symbolic installations kept inside the pandal erected near the southern gate of the faculty.

A GD has been filed at Shahbagh Police Station in this connection.

The university authorities have decided to form an investigation committee to probe the incident.

Source: UNB