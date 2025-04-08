Anti-Israel protests continue across Bangladesh for second day | Miscellaneous News

Students of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology held a rally on the campus.

The anti-Israel protests continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in diferent areas of Bangladesh capital.

In the morning Dhaka University teachers held a rally on the campus while activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Dal also held a rally at the same venue.

After remained closed for one day, on Tuesday, classes were held at different universities, including Dhaka University, Jagannath University and Rajshahi University while only official activities were ongoing in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Jahangirnagar University.

No classes were held at Jahangirnagar University on the day protesting at the attacks on Gaza while classes in BUET are scheduled to be resumed on April 12.

Tens of thousands of students, professionals, and general people across Bangladesh held demonstrations throughout Monday as part of a global strike in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid an escalating offensive by the Israeli military.

The strike was largely observed by various educational institutions, mainly universities, by boycotting academic and professional activities.

On Tuesday morning a section of Dhaka University teachers held a rally in front of Aparajeyo Bangla demanding an end to the attacks on the people of Palestine.

Chhatra Dal organised a rally in front of Raju Sculpture on DU campus in the afternoon and the party’s activists were seen joining the rally coming in small processions from different areas of the city.

New Age correspondents at Rajshahi, Chattogram and Jahangirnagar University reported that no rallies were held on the respective campuses till this noon.

Source: Newage