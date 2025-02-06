Aston University Deputy VC calls on DU VC | University News

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests specially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs on business, science & technology and pharmacy between Dhaka University and Aston University, UK.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Aston University of UK Professor Osama Khan called on Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan on Thursday (February 6) at the latter’s office of the university.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests specially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs on business, science & technology and pharmacy between Dhaka University and Aston University, UK.

They also discussed the possibilities of exchange of teachers, students and researchers between these two universities to foster academic collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Arranging training programs for young faculty members and holding online classes for DU students under the joint auspices of these two universities were also discussed in the meeting. They agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard soon.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the guest for his visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.