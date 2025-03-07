Baitul Mukarram turns into a battlefield as police confront Hizb ut-Tahrir men | Miscellaneous News

Earlier, defying a warning from Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the banned organisation brought out a procession chanting, “The only path to liberation—Khilafah, Khilafah.”

Baitul Mukarram to Paltan and Bijoynagar turned into a battlefield after jumma’ prayers on Friday due to a chase and counter-chase between law enforcers and activists of the banned outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Police had to fire sound grenades and teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Police and witnesses said the incident broke out when Hizb ut-Tahrir members brought out a procession from the south gate of Baitul Mukarram after the jumma’ prayers.

A few days ago, Hizb ut-Tahrir had announced a “March for Khilafah” at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram.

In preparation, the group put up posters at various locations, including Dhaka University, and distributed leaflets in different areas.

Source: UNB