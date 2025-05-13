Bangladesh govt promulgates ordinance dissolving NBR | feature News

On April 17, the draft of the ‘Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, 2025’ was approved by the Advisory Council.

Bangladesh’s interim government has promulgated an ordinance dissolving the National Board of Revenue and replacing it with two new divisions under the Ministry of Finance.

The ordinance was promulgated at the night following Monday.

According to the ordinance approved by president Mohammed Sahabuddin and signed by law secretary Hafiz Ahmed Chowdhury, the newly replaced divisions are ‘Revenue Policy’ and ‘Revenue Administration’.

To modernize tax administration and boost revenue collection, the government enacted the dissolution following a key condition set by the International Monetary Fund to separate tax policy from administration.

Since then, officials and staff from all National Board of Revenue tiers, including Income Tax and Customs departments, have been staging protests demanding the withdrawal of the proposed ordinance.

They had submitted seven significant recommendations on behalf of their respective associations.

According to the ordinance, the policy division will design tax laws, set rates, and oversee international tax treaties, while the management division will handle law enforcement, audits, and compliance for income tax, VAT, and customs.

Meanwhile, a new alliance named the NBR Reform Unity Council was formed on Monday. It brought together officers from the BCS Income Tax and Customs cadres, non-cadre officials, and third—and fourth-grade employees of the Income Tax and Customs departments.

Under this banner, they held a nearly nine-hour meeting and announced Tuesday's sit-in program.