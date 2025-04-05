Bangladesh moves up one step in global passport strength index | Miscellaneous News

Bangladesh moves up one step in global passport strength index

At present, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to 50 countries without a visa, or obtain a visa on arrival or an e-visa.

Bangladesh has advanced one position in the global passport strength index, moving from 182nd to 181st in 2025, according to a recent report published by Dubai-based global consultancy firm Nomad Capitalist.

As in previous years, Nomad Capitalist has released its Global Passport Index for 2025.

The index ranks passports from around the world based on five criteria: visa-free travel, taxation, global perception, dual citizenship potential and personal freedom.

Bangladesh scored 38 in this year’s index.

In the global perception category, Bangladesh scored 30.

According to Nomad Capitalist, countries scoring below 50 in this metric often face negative reception from locals when their citizens travel abroad, indicating that Bangladeshi travellers may not experience warm hospitality in many parts of the world.

In terms of personal freedom, Bangladesh’s score stands at a low 10 — considered the minimum level of personal liberty.

The report notes that those scoring between 10 and 20 enjoy very limited freedom as citizens.

World’s Most Powerful Passports

Ireland has topped the index this year, with a score of 109. Irish passport holders can travel to 176 countries either visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

Switzerland and Greece share the second position, both scoring 108.5. Citizens of these countries enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 175 destinations worldwide.

Portugal is placed fourth, while Malta and Italy jointly hold the fifth position in the global ranking of powerful passports.

South Asia: Regional Comparison

Among South Asian nations, the Maldives holds the strongest passport, ranking 104th globally with a score of 65.5.

Maldivian passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 101 countries.

At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan has the weakest passport both globally and within South Asia. It ranks 199th with a score of 27.

Pakistan follows closely, ranking 195th with a score of 32, placing it among the five weakest passports in the Nomad Capitalist list.

Bangladesh ranks just ahead of Pakistan, with Nepal in 180th position, scoring 39.5.

India holds the 148th position with a score of 47.5, allowing its citizens to travel visa-free or with a visa on arrival to 75 countries.

Sri Lanka stands at 168th with a score of 43.5. Bhutan, however, surpasses both India and Sri Lanka in the region, ranking 140th with a score of 49, making it South Asia’s second strongest passport after the Maldives.

Despite its slight upward shift in ranking, Bangladesh continues to trail behind several of its regional counterparts in terms of global passport strength.

Source: UNB