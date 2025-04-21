Bangladesh participates in 81st ESCAP session with a vision for sustainable urban development | interim government News

Bangladesh participates in 81st ESCAP session with a vision for sustainable urban development

The eighty-first session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) commenced today at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

The Bangladesh delegation is led by Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, the Special Assistant (State Minister Rank) to the Honorable Chief Adviser. In the inaugural session, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh and Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed participants through a video message.

In his remarks, Professor Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s commitment to inclusive and climate-resilient urban development, emphasizing the country’s reform journey and “Three Zero Vision” — zero wealth concentration, zero unemployment, and zero net carbon emissions.

He called for enhanced regional cooperation to tackle climate and urban challenges and urged nations to harness youth potential and innovation to shape a sustainable future.

The ESCAP session provides Bangladesh with a strategic platform to share its experiences, deepen cooperation, and reaffirm its resolve to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through inclusive and transformative urban solutions.

The delegation is expected to contribute meaningful insights and forge valuable partnerships during the week-long event.