Bangladesh seeks Sri Lanka's support to bring back stolen money | Miscellaneous News

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister narrated the efforts made by her country to recover stolen money. She said the Sri Lankan parliament has ratified a new law to expedite the recovery process.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Friday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harinia Amarasuriya on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and vowed to expand trade and cooperation between the friendly South Asian countries.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister narrated the efforts made by her country to recover stolen money. She said the Sri Lankan parliament has ratified a new law to expedite the recovery process.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser sought Sri Lankan support in the Interim Government's efforts to bring back billions of dollars.

The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the July uprising and stressed the importance of people-to-people contacts between the two nations.

The Chief Adviser described the reform agenda of the Interim Government and his administration's plan to hold elections between this December and June next year.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed and Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin were also present during the meeting.