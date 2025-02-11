Bangladesh slips 2 notches in Global Corruption Index: TIB | Miscellaneous News

According to the latest index, Bangladesh has the second-lowest score in South Asia, ahead of only war-torn Afghanistan, which scored 17.

Bangladesh has slipped two positions in Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024, ranking 151st out of 180 countries.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr. Iftekharuzzaman revealed the findings on Tuesday at a press conference marking the release of TI’s annual corruption index.

The country recorded its lowest score in 13 years, scoring 23 out of 100, a one-point drop from the previous year. In 2023, Bangladesh ranked 149th.

The CPI scores countries on a scale from 0 to 100, with 0 indicating the highest level of corruption and 100 representing the highest level of governance.

According to the latest index, Bangladesh has the second-lowest score in South Asia, ahead of only war-torn Afghanistan, which scored 17.

From 2012 to 2022, Bangladesh’s CPI score ranged between 25 and 28. However, it dropped to 24 in 2023 and further declined to 23 in 2024, falling three points below the 13-year average.

Denmark retained its position as the least corrupt country with a score of 90, followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).

South Sudan ranked as the most corrupt country in 2024, with a score of 8, followed by Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10).

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is produced annually by the international secretariat of Transparency International (TI), the Berlin-based global coalition against corruption.

The index was first globally introduced in 1995 while Bangladesh was first included in it in 2001, according to TIB.

Source: UNB