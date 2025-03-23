Bangladesh, UNOPS sign project document to train female peacekeepers | Miscellaneous News

The event was attended by senior representatives from Army Headquarters, Armed Forces Division (AFD), Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT),Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations (EIF) and representatives from UNOPS, said an ERD press release today.

The Government of Bangladesh and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) signed the Project Document on "Enhancement of the Capacity of BIPSOT to Train Female Peacekeepers" at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in the Capital.

The project document was recently signed by Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance representing Bangladesh, and Sudhir Muralidharan, Country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh.

The event was attended by senior representatives from Army Headquarters, Armed Forces Division (AFD), Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT),Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations (EIF) and representatives from UNOPS, said an ERD press release today.

ERD Secretary emphasized the importance of promoting gender equity and enhancing women's participation in UN peacekeeping missions, highlighting that this project will play a key role in achieving these goals.

"This project marks a significant step towards gender equity in peacekeeping by BIPSOT with the support from UNOPS, reinforcing Bangladesh's commitment to global peace and security," he said.

The Country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh stated that "This project will include the construction of a dedicated accommodation facility for uniformed women undergoing pre-deployment training for UN peacekeeping missions, ensuring they are properly housed for the full duration of their training."

"Empowering female peacekeepers means a more inclusive approach to building peace - an outcome that aligns with the United Nations' mission of achieving lasting global peace," he added.

The Enhancement of the Capacity of BIPSOT to Train Female Peacekeepers project, funded by the Elsie Initiative Fund (EIF) and implemented by UNOPS in collaboration with BIPSOT, aims to construct a G+2 dormitory with necessary facilities and amenities to accommodate 60 female peacekeepers.

This initiative will promote gender equity in peacekeeping, enhance Bangladesh's global contributions, and align with national and international commitments, including UNSCR 1325 and SDG 5, 10, 16, and 17.

The duration of the project will be 3 years with a total estimated budget of USD 997,336.