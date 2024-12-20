Bangladesh whitewash west indies in three match t20 series

Jaker Ali's impressive 72 helped Tigers to a 80-run win in the third and final T20 International to sweep the series 3-0 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Friday.

Bangladesh completed a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the T20 series, marking their first-ever clean sweep in a three-match T20 series against the Caribbean side.

Jaker's stroke of luck came when he was given run out following a mix-up with Shamim Hossain. Jaker fumed as he left the field but when replays showed that he had reached the non-striker's end and placed his bat before Shamim did, Jaker was called back as Shamim had to depart. Jaker made sure that he capitalised on this stroke of luck.

Jaker hit some tremendous blows, hitting six sixes and three fours during a 41 ball 72 to take Bangladesh to a challenging 189 for seven.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd top-scored with 33 as Windies produced their lowest T20I score against Bangladesh, bundled out for 109 off 16.4 overs.

Rishad Hossain bagged three for 21 while Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan were once again on mark, bagging two each. Earlier, Bangladesh managed their best Powerplay score thanks to opener Parvez Hossain Emon who showcased an attacking flair to disturb the hosts' quicks. He hit 39 off 21 before being caught at square-leg off the last delivery of the Powerplay, which ended for Bangladesh at 54 for 2.

However, it could all have been very different had the on-field run out decision against Jaker stood following a terrible mix-up with Shamim Hossain. Jaker would be involved again in the same over as Mahedi fell to leave Tigers reeling at 114 for 6. From that point onwards, it was the Jaker show.

All was forgiven at the end of the innings, though, as Shamim was first to embrace his teammate after his power-hitting drained any enthusiasm left in a deflated West Indies side.

Bowlers come through to put Tigers on top

Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi struck twice, while Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain scalped one wicket each to reduce the West Indies to 60-6 after 10 overs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday.

After Taskin trapped opener Brandon King lbw for nought in the opening over, Mahedi dismissed Justin Greaves (6 off 5 balls) in the next before coming back in the final over of the Powerplay to castle dangerman Nicolas Pooran (15 off 10). Hasan sent back Roston Chase for a duck in the next over and Rishad nicked off Windies skipper Rovman Powell in the 10th over to put the Tigers on top and en route a cleansweep in the series.

Mahedi strikes twice to put Tigers on top in Powerplay

Jaker fifty propels Tigers to 189-7

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali smashed an unbeaten 41-ball 72 to propel the Tigers to 189-7 in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Friday.

Jaker pumped six maximums and three boundaries, put together a 50-run stand with Tanzim Sakib, and rescued Bangladesh's innings from a subpar ending as it seemed the Tigers would fail to capitalise on a good start provided by opener Parvez Emon.

Emon, who replaced the injured Soumya Sarker at the top of the order, smashed four fours and two sixes in his blistering 21-ball 39 before he was caught out at deep fine leg in the final deliver of the Powerplay, which propelled the Tigers to 54-2 after the first six overs but the Tigers were reduced to 102-4 after 13 overs and were struggling to build a platform for a big flourish at the death. Jaker, however, took care of that despite having a slow start. The right-handed batter had managed just 18 runs from 19 deliveries till the 15th overs but managed to up the ante by adding eight boundaries in the next five overs, including three sixes in the final six deliveries as the Tigers scored 75 runs in the last five overs.

Miraz struggled to pick up the pace, scoring a 23-ball 29, after Liton Das (14 runs off 13 balls) and Tanzid Tamim (9 runs off 9 balls) failed to provide impetus.

Pacer Romario Shepherd took two wickets, while Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase scalped one each.

. Scoring rate takes hit as wickets fall for Tigers

The scoring rate took a hit after the opener departed as Tanzid Tamim managed a run-a-ball nine, while Mehedi Hasan Miraz took 23 balls to score 29 before being dismissed.

Jaker Ali, who was unbeaten on eight off 11 balls, was joined by in-form Shamim Hossain in the middle.

Emon gives Tigers flying start

Meanwhile, at the other end, skipper Liton Das's abysmal tour continued as the right-handed batter got dismissed for a 13-ball 14 in the fifth over, giving Windies pacer Romario Shepherd his first wicket.

Tanzid Tamim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz were in the middle after Emon's opening flourish.