Bangladesh’s youths also ready to take lead in building new world: CA | interim government News

Bangladesh’s youths also ready to take lead in building new world: CA

“The dreams of the young generation are bolder than those of any previous generation. They want to lead in building a new world. Both our sons and daughters are prepared,” he said at the Ekushey Padak distribution function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said Bangladesh’s young generation is confident and prepared to lead, not only in building a new Bangladesh but also in shaping a new world.

Dr Yunus said the nation is now stronger, more dynamic and more creative.

“The young generation seeks to break free from a decaying, self-destructive civilisation and build a new one based on their dreams. The core objective of this new civilisation will be to ensure equal rights for all people over the world's resources, to guarantee every person the opportunity to dream and realise those dreams and to structure human life in a way that neither disrupts the existence of the planet nor threatens the well-being of all living beings inhabiting it.

He expressed the high hope for the quick realisation of the youths’ dreams.

Fourteen eminent citizens and the Bangladesh women's national football team received the Ekushey Padak 2025 in recognition of their contributions to their respective fields.

He also congratulated those who were recognised for their contributions towards shaping the country’s future.

As guiding lights of the country, their achievements inspire confidence that Bangladesh will continue to establish itself in a stronger position on the global stage, he said.

The Chief Adviser also remembered the courageous people who sacrificed their lives for the country in various struggles—the Language Movement of 1952, the great Liberation War of 1971, and the mass uprising of 2024.

source: UNB